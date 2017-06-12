June 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from
multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric
hypoglycemia patients at american diabetes association meeting
in san diego
* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations were
well tolerated with no related adverse events
* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations
reduced postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia
* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations
reduced hypoglycemic symptoms
