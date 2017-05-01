May 1 Eildon Capital Ltd

* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne

* Loan is being jointly funded between CVC Limited ($2.4 mln) and Eildon Capital ($4.0 mln)

* Loan term is 12 months and loan to value ratio is set below 60 pct