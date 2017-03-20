March 20 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

* Currently evaluating plans under which they would split company into two separate companies based on business divisions

* US federal income tax chargeable on any gain associated with divestiture of business could be significant

* Implementation of proposal is envisaged to include a cancellation of company's shares from trading on aim

* Directors current intention to seek a listing of shares of both companies on a market to be determined

* Company is evaluating possibility of a share buyback offer to shareholders

* Share buyback offer would, if completed, be prior to commencement of separation and would be at a price of 21.5p per share