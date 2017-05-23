May 23 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

* Ekso Bionics Holdings - plans to streamline its operations and reduce its workforce by approximately 25% to lower operating expenses &reduce cash burn

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc says one-time cash severance and related expenses are estimated at $1.0 million