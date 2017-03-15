WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 El En SpA:
* Proposes dividend of 0.40 euro per share
* FY revenue 252.6 million euros ($268.06 million) versus 217.7 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 40.4 million euros versus 14.4 million euros a year ago
* 2017 targets: revenue growth over 5 pct and matching of 2016 EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.