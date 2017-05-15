May 15 EL EN SPA:

* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 65.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THAT POSITIONING OF GROUP AND FAVORABLE MARKET TREND WILL ALLOW GROUP TO ACHIEVE SALES GROWTH IN 2017 ALSO EXCEEDING 10% Source text: reut.rs/2pNZneE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)