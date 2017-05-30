BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 El Nasr Clothing And Textiles Co :
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 25 million versus loss of EGP 6.3 million year ago
* Nine-month consol sales EGP 340.9 million versus EGP 266.7 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2s8Zcw8) Further company coverage:
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer