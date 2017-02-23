Feb 23 El Paso Electric Co:

* El Paso Electric announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly operating revenues net of $134.1 million versus $125.73 million

* El Paso Electric Co- decided not to provide earnings guidance at this time for 2017

* El Paso Electric Co - on february 13, 2017, company filed a rate case in texas

* El Paso Electric Co - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $215 million

* El Paso Electric Co says outcome of rate case in texas could have a significant impact on company's results of operations in 2017