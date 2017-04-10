April 10 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
* El Pollo Loco announces new development incentives
* El Pollo Loco Holdings - program applies to new and
existing franchisees with multi-unit development agreements in
markets outside California, Nevada
* El Pollo Loco-qualified franchisees with multi-unit
development agreements in new markets through March 31, 2018 may
be eligible for financial incentives
* Financial incentives include reduced initial franchise fee
of $30,000 for first restaurant
* Financial incentives also include further reduced initial
franchise fee of $20,000 for each subsequent restaurant
* Financial incentives include reduced royalty fees for
first 3 years
