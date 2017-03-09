March 9 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc:
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased
1.3%
* Sees 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth
of flat to 2%
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $67.0 and $70.0
million
* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc announces fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.65 to $0.69
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $92.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
