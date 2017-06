May 4 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $99.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.65 to $0.69

* El Pollo Loco Holdings - qtrly comparable company-operated restaurant sales in Q1 decreased 0.4%; franchised comparable restaurant sales down 0.2%