June 30 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG

* Dgap-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies Ag: Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Resigns Effective on the Date of Next General Meeting

* IT IS PLANNED TO ELECT A NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD IN THE NEXT GENERAL MEETING WHICH IS SCHEDULED FOR 24 AUGUST 2017