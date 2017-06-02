BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 2 Elanor Investors Group
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
* Purchase price for Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre is NZ$50.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)