Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Elbit systems reports first quarter of 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
* Elbit Systems Ltd says company's backlog of orders for quarter ended March 31, 2017 totaled $7,067 million, as compared to $6,775 million as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system