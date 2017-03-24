March 24 Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd :

The Companys' wholly-owned subsidiary namely M/s Eldeco City Private Limited, has converted from Private Limited Company into Public Limited Company. Consequently the name of M/s Eldeco City Private Limited is changed to M/s Eldeco City Limited.