BRIEF-Sodexo decides to cancel 2,910,690 treasury shares
* SHARE CAPITAL NOW AMOUNTS TO EUR 603,321,796, OR 150,830,449 SHARES, AT A PAR VALUE OF EUR 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Elders Ltd:
* HY sales $698.2 million versus $615.0 million
* HY statutory net profit after tax $38.3mln, up 56%
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has defied critics who accuse it of failing to pursue top executives by criminally charging Barclays and four former senior managers, a month after the ruling party pledged to abolish the crime-fighting agency.