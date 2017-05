Feb 23 Eldorado Gold Corp

* ELDORADO REPORTS 2016 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* IN 2017 ELDORADO EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 365,000-400,000 OUNCES OF GOLD, INCLUDING PRE-COMMERCIAL OUNCES FROM OLYMPIAS PHASE II.

* DECLARED THAT IT WILL PAY A DIVIDEND OF CDN$0.02PER COMMON SHARE ON MARCH 16, 2017

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AT SKOURIES FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170.0 AND $200.0 MILLION

* 2017 CASH COSTS ARE FORECASTED AT $485-535 PER OUNCE, WITH ALL-IN SUSTAINING CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $845-875 PER OUNCE