BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 Eldorado Gold Corp:
* Eldorado Gold provides statement
* Eldorado Gold Corp- Eldorado Gold confirms it has not received formal notification or any details of any arbitration proceedings
* Eldorado Gold Corp- "at this time, eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan"
* Eldorado Gold Corp - Eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan
* Eldorado Gold Corp - consistently received positive decisions from Greece's council of state in 18 cases confirming integrity of its permits
* Eldorado Gold Corp - statement in response to statement posted on Greek Ministry of energy and environment's website on June 8 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,250.98 per ounce as of 1041 GMT. It had added 0.3 perce