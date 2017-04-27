British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Eldorado Gold Corp-
* Eldorado reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eldorado Gold Corp qtrly gold production of 75,172 ounces, compared to 79,892 ounces from continuing operations
* Eldorado Gold Corp Q1 all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $791 per ounce versus $886 per ounce
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $791 per ounce
* Eldorado Gold Corp - in 2017 eldorado expects to produce 365,000-400,000 ounces of gold
* Eldorado Gold Corp - construction at skouries continued on track for anticipated 2019 start-up
* Eldorado Gold Corp - george burns set to take on role of president & chief executive officer on april 28, 2017
* Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 gold revenues of $90.5 million on sales of 74,068 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,222 per ounce
* Eldorado Gold - cash costs are forecasted at $485-535 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to range from $845-875 per ounce in 2017
* Says 2017 planned expenditures for mining development total $345 million
* Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 metal sales $111.9 million versus. $94.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $119.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.