April 27 Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado Resorts - Co, Isle Of Capri casinos received all consents, approvals from state gaming commissions to consummate previously announced merger

* Eldorado Resorts Inc- Eldorado and Isle expect that merger will close on May 1, 2017