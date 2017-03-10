BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eldridge Industries:
* One of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell dick clark productions to the dalian wanda group
* Eldridge’S affiliate terminated the agreement this week after WANDA "failed to honor" its contractual obligations
* Eldridge’S affiliate filed with Delaware Chancery Court to compel release of balance of escrowed funds
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )