BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Electra Private Equity Plc:
* Epiris sells Cala & Retirement Bridge Investments
* Deal for aggregate proceeds of 94 million stg
Deal for aggregate proceeds of 94 million stg

Sale to Patron Capital Partners
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.