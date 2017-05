April 7 Electra Private Equity Plc:

* Electra Private Equity Plc is due to receive proceeds of 40 million pounds from sale.

* This represents a small decrease in Electra's nav on valuation of investment at 30 September 2016.

* Inclusive of proceeds already received, this equates to a total equity return on investment of 3.9x original cost; an irr of 92 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)