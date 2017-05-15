May 15 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris is pleased to announce that its portfolio company axio group ("axio") has agreed sale of techinsights to oakley capital

* Based on today's exchange rates, electra private equity plc ("electra") would receive proceeds from axio of £26 million

* Sale would increase total cash proceeds received by electra from its investment in axio to £455 million, equivalent to 5.0x original cost, and an irr of 76%