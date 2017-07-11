BRIEF-Electronic Arts ‍bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 was approved by board for CEO

1 Min Read
July 11 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc
* Electronic Arts Inc - bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018 was approved by board for ceo on july 10, 2017
* Electronic Arts - terms of fiscal year 2018 addendum are substantially similar to terms of bonus formula addendum for ea's fiscal year ended march 31, 2017
* Electronic Arts - fiscal year 2018 addendum contains provision that ceo's bonus award payout may not exceed lesser of 300% of his target bonus or $5 million