July 11, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Electronic Arts ‍bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 was approved by board for CEO

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018 was approved by board for ceo on july 10, 2017​

* Electronic Arts - ‍terms of fiscal year 2018 addendum are substantially similar to terms of bonus formula addendum for ea's fiscal year ended march 31, 2017​

* Electronic Arts - ‍fiscal year 2018 addendum contains provision that ceo's bonus award payout may not exceed lesser of 300% of his target bonus or $5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

