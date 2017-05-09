May 9 Electronic Arts Inc
* - q4 earnings per share $1.81; q4 total net revenue
$1.53 billion versus $1.31 billion
* Electronic arts inc says announced a new program to
repurchase up to $1.2 billion of common stock; new stock
repurchase program expires on may 31, 2019
* - sees q1 net revenue of about $1.43 billion; sees q1
earnings per share of about $1.93; sees q1 net sales of about
$750 million
* - sees 2018 net revenue of about $5.08 billion; sees
2018 earnings per share of about $3.57; sees 2018 net sales of
about $5.10 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: