May 9 Electronic Arts Inc

* ‍​ - q4 earnings per share $1.81; q4 total net revenue $1.53 billion versus $1.31 billion

* Electronic arts inc​ says announced a new program to repurchase up to $1.2 billion of common stock; new stock repurchase program expires on may 31, 2019

* ‍​ - sees q1 net revenue of about $1.43 billion; sees q1 earnings per share of about $1.93; sees q1 net sales of about $750 million

* ‍​ - sees 2018 net revenue of about $5.08 billion; sees 2018 earnings per share of about $3.57; sees 2018 net sales of about $5.10 billion