US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 10 Electrosteel Castings Ltd
* Delhi high court disposed of writ petition for quantum of compensation payable to co for land and mine infrastructure of Parbatpur coal mine
* Says the said judgment is being reviewed by the company and its legal advisors Source text: bit.ly/2m745BK Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)