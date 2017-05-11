May 11 Electrovaya Inc

* Electrovaya reports financial results for Q2 2017

* Electrovaya Inc - inventory is $15.6 million as at March 31, 2017 as compared to $11.7 million for March 31, 2016

* Electrovaya Inc - net loss for Q2 2017 is $6.3 million compared to a net loss for Q2 2016 of $3.1 million

* Electrovaya Inc - Q2 2017 revenue is $2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to Q2 2016 revenue of $4.3 million