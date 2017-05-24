BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Electrum Special Acquisition Corp
* Electrum special acquisition corporation announces contribution to trust account
* Electrum special acquisition-amendment to extend date by which company has to consummate a business combination from june 10, 2017 to october 8, 2017
* Electrum-Its sponsor agreed to contribute as loan $0.025 for each public share that is not redeemed in connection with shareholder vote to approve extension
* Electrum special acquisition-contribution to increase pro rata portion of funds in trust after combination/liquidation from about $10.05per share to $10.15per share
* Electrum special acquisition corp - if extension is implemented, company's sponsor will make first contribution within seven days of june 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.