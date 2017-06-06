BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 18.2 pct
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
June 6 Electrum Special Acquisition Corp :
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corporation shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp- shareholders have approved an extension of date by which it must complete a business combination to October 8, 2017
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - Co's sponsor agreed to contribute to company as a loan $0.025 for each public share that was not redeemed
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - first contribution will be deposited into trust account no later than June 17, 2017 to fund calendar month through July 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders plan to decide in October where to house two London-based agencies for banking and medicine that must be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to leave the bloc.