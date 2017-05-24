Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
* Expected that group will record a net profit for year ended 31 March, 2017
* Anticipated profit is attributable to a gain on disposal of Jet Kingdom Machinery Technology Company Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: