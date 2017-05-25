BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc
* Element lifestyle retirement announces private placement
* Element lifestyle retirement inc - non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 7.5 million and up to 12.5 million units at a price of cdn$0.20 per unit
* Element lifestyle retirement - net proceeds will be used to fund portion of $6.7 million purchase price for 1.96 acres property located at bayview place, british columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
