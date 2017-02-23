Feb 23 Elementis Plc:

* Andrew Christie, who has been chairman of remuneration committee, will be stepping down from this role following AGM on April. 25 2017

* Steve Good who has been a non-executive director since October 2014 will become chairman of remuneration committee on 26 april 2017

* Decided to increase its size from 7 to 8 members to broaden its international profile; appoint Dorothee Deuring as non-exec director from 1 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)