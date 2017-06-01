BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
June 1 Elevate Credit Inc:
* Elevate credit-on may 25, co announced new lender committed to $20 million of maximum borrowing capacity of $350 million under co's us term note Source text: (bit.ly/2qFGU4x) Further company coverage:
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
* Request for lifting of trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: