May 4 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 REVENUE $400,000 VERSUS $200,000

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: