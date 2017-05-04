BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc
* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25
* Q1 REVENUE $400,000 VERSUS $200,000
* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering