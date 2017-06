June 28 ELEXXION AG:

* POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR FY 2016

* TO ANNOUNCE A NEW DATE FOR AGM AND 2016 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS SOON AS A SOLUTION IS FOUND TO MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO ELIMINATE LIQUIDITY CONSTRAINTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)