UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 E.L.F. Beauty Inc:
* e.l.f. Beauty Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* e.l.f. Beauty Inc sees 2017 net sales $285 million - $295 million
* Q4 sales $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 24 to 28 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* e.l.f. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $61 million - $64 million
* e.l.f. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted pro forma diluted EPS $0.40 - $0.43
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $281.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* e.l.f. Beauty Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.