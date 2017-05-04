BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering; size undisclosed Source text :(bit.ly/2qIKWbH) Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: