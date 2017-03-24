March 24 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces $850 million investment in U.S. capital projects in 2017

* During 2012-2016, had increased U.S manufacturing workforce by more than 1,000 employees-from 5,000 to 6,000 roles-with about 400 added in Indianapolis

* Company's investments span facilities across its U.S. Enterprise

* Expansion is part of five-year investment by company to expand its diabetes products manufacturing operations in U.S.

* Plans for a new $85 million expansion of its Trulicity (Dulaglutide) device assembly operations in U.S.

* "On a path to launch 20 new products in a 10-year time frame"

* Significant investment in manufacturing diabetes medicines continues with new $85 million commitment in indianapolis

* Eli Lilly and Co says more favorable tax climate could lead to additional U.S. investments

Expansion also includes a $140 million insulin cartridge production facility