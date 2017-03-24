March 24 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly announces $850 million investment in U.S. capital
projects in 2017
* During 2012-2016, had increased U.S manufacturing
workforce by more than 1,000 employees-from 5,000 to 6,000
roles-with about 400 added in Indianapolis
* Company's investments span facilities across its U.S.
Enterprise
* Expansion is part of five-year investment by company to
expand its diabetes products manufacturing operations in U.S.
* Plans for a new $85 million expansion of its Trulicity
(Dulaglutide) device assembly operations in U.S.
* "On a path to launch 20 new products in a 10-year time
frame"
* Significant investment in manufacturing diabetes medicines
continues with new $85 million commitment in indianapolis
* Eli Lilly and Co says more favorable tax climate could
lead to additional U.S. investments
* Expansion also includes a $140 million insulin cartridge
production facility
