May 31 Eli Lilly and Co:

* Lilly announces phase 3 RANGE Urothelial cancer trial of cyramza® (ramucirumab) met primary endpoint, improving progression-free survival

* Says it anticipates that overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions

* Says final OS results are currently expected in mid-2018