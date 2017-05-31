BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
May 31 Eli Lilly and Co:
* Lilly announces phase 3 RANGE Urothelial cancer trial of cyramza® (ramucirumab) met primary endpoint, improving progression-free survival
* Says it anticipates that overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions
* Says final OS results are currently expected in mid-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing