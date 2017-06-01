BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 1 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Derica Rice to retire as Lilly chief financial officer
* Derica Rice to retire as Lilly chief financial officer
* Says is considering internal and external candidates to succeed Rice
* Says Rice will continue in position through 2017, successor named at a later date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million