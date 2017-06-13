June 13 Eli Lilly and Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) analysis reinforces established safety profile

* Analysis of 12,500 adults with type 2 diabetes from 19 studies showed amputations and fractures were not increased with Jardiance versus placebo

* Adverse events were assessed in people who took at least one dose of Jardiance or placebo​

* An analysis of pooled safety data from 19 studies, including EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, was well tolerated

* Ooverall safety profile of Jardiance in EMPA-REG OUTCOME was consistent with that of previous studies of Jardiance and current label information​

* Jardiance not associated with increased risk of hypoglycemia versus placebo, except in those who were on background sulfonylurea therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: