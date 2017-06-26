BRIEF-Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 mln private placement at market
June 26 Elk Creek Partners LLC:
* Elk Creek Partners LLC reports a 5.05 percent passive stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc as of June 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2senaoE) Further company coverage:
* Trovagene announces submission of investigational new drug application to initiate phase 1B/2 clinical trial of PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia