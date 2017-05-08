BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 Elk Creek Partners :
* Elk Creek Partners reports 5.17 percent passive stake in Cerus Corp as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2qhSndT) Further company coverage:
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.