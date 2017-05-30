BRIEF-Gensight Biologics launches capital increase of around 20 million euros
* FUNDS TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE PREPARATION OF THE LAUNCH OF GS010 IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES
May 30 Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd:
* Has acquired future itrack royalty commitment from ISCI Holdings Inc
* Ellex has agreed to purchase all future royalties for its proprietary itrack device at a total cost of US$2.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)