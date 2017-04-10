BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 BHP Billiton Ltd:
* Elliott Advisors - sends letter and presentation to directors of BHP Billiton outlining "shareholder value unlock plan"
* Elliott Advisors - Elliott Funds, with some affiliates, hold long economic interest in respect of about 4.1% of issued share capital of BHP Billiton
* Elliott Advisors - outlining three key steps including demerging and separately listing BHP's US petroleum business on NYSE
* Elliott Advisors - outlined plan that could enable management to provide BHP shareholders with an increase in value attributable to their shareholdings
* Elliott Advisors - outlined plan includes unifying BHP's dual-listed structure into single Australian-headquartered and Australian tax resident listed co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: