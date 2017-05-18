BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital
* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement
May 18 Elliott Associates LP
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
* Elliott Associates says believe the securities of athenahealth Inc are significantly undervalued
* Elliott Associates - believes that there are numerous operational and strategic opportunities for athenahealth Inc to maximize shareholder value
* Elliott Associates says will be seeking to engage in a dialogue with athenahealth Inc's board of directors regarding the strategic opportunities and related matters
* Elliott says athenahealth operates in highly strategic area with disruptive value proposition, eading competitive position and a compelling product set Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q033ZT) Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 European Union states locked horns on Tuesday over moving the bloc's London-based regulators for banking and drugs after Brexit, a test of unity for the 27 remaining members, most of which have expressed interest in hosting them.