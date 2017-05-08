BRIEF-MSD Capital L.P. reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in National General Holdings Corp
date 2017-05-08

* MSD Capital L.P. reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in National General Holdings Corp
May 8 Gigamon Inc
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Elliott associates l.p. - believe securities of gigamon inc are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"
* Elliott associates l.p. - seek to engage in a dialogue with gigamon's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value
* Elliott associates- may develop plans and/or make proposals with respect to, or with respect to potential changes in operations, management, among other things
* Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office