BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Advisory Board Co:
* Elliott Associates - collectively have combined economic exposure in Advisory Board of about 8.3 percent of common stock as of March 2 2017 - SEC filing
* Elliott Associates L.P.- Elliott Associates' affiliate entered standstill agreement, customary non-disclosure agreement with Advisory Board Co Source text: (bit.ly/2m3b2VX)
Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.