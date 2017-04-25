BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited:
* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of Extraordinary General Meeting
* Says it views Akzo Nobel’s rejection of the EGM request as groundless
* Says shareholder feedback apparently indicates that shareholders would vote to remove Mr. Burgmans from his position as chairman of the supervisory board
* Says given there is third PPG proposal being considered by Akzo Nobel’s boards, Elliott intends to assess Akzo Nobel’s response to that proposal
* Elliott says is confident that the EGM request meets the required standards of reasonableness and fairness, and passes the 'legitimate interest' test Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.